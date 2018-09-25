Ariana Grande Snuggles With Mac Miller's Dog

Weeks after Mac Miller's untimely and sudden death, Ariana Grande is spending time with Miller's dog, a pit bull mix named Myron. She recently told fans that she'd be taking time off, following Miller's tragic death, and it looks like that is exactly what she's doing. Grande shared a video of herself and Myron on her Instagram last night with the caption, "All the kisses." (She also wished fans a happy fall.)
Miller adopted Myron in January of 2017 while the two were dating, according to TMZ, who reported the adoption at the time. Miller picked up the pup — who was 3 months old at the time — from Wylder's Holistic Pet Center & Rescue in Los Angeles. Myron was a frequent presence on both Miller and Grande's Instagrams. Yesterday, paparazzi caught Grande walking Myron alongside Toulouse, one of her own dogs. Toulouse also recently appeared on Grande's Instagram in a series of close up photos. At the very least, Grande — who has has a tumultuous couple of a years — is surrounded by puppy love.
Advertisement
Advertisement