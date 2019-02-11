Ariana Grande Wore Her Zac Posen Grammys Dress At Home

Turns out the party came to her. Last week, to great fanfare and confusion, Ariana Grande announced she would not be performing at or attending the 61st annual Grammy Awards after all, despite previous plans, amidst a feud with Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich.
"I offered 3 different songs. It’s about collaboration. It’s about feeling supported, she tweeted. "It’s about art and honesty. Not politics. Not doing favors or playing games. It’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me."
But the pop superstar and Internet wunderkind (whose new album thank u, next dropped last Friday) did not spend Sunday night alone in her sweats. She took to Twitter again to explain her whereabouts: "I know I’m not there tonight (trust, I tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and I know I said I try not to put too much weight into these things .... but fuck ....... this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much."
The "imagine" singer opted instead to celebrate her friend Doug Middlebrook's birthday, and later came home to sprawl out in her custom Zac Posen gown, staging a mini photoshoot in the dress for her 144 million-plus followers on Instagram, showing off her diamond choker and hitting all the angles. Grande didn't even seem alarmed when her dog parked itself right on top of the custom frock. "When @zacposen makes u a custom gown it doesn’t matter if you’re singing or not ... thank u," she wrote on one of her Instagram photos of the dress.
She sat tweeting — presumably in her custom Zac Posen gown — through her feelings over her own Grammy win as well as her late ex Mac Miller's loss in an a series of emotional tweets she eventually deleted. Another night in the life of Ariana Grande — she did not waste this moment or that dress.
