Cardi B won Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammys, but one person isn't thrilled: Ariana Grande. The reason? Grande is upset that Mac Miller lost.
Miller, who died in September of 2018 at age 26, was nominated this year for his album Swimming. It was his first Grammy nomination.
After Cardi B took the stage to accept her award, Grande tweeted two strongly worded tweets before immediately deleting them. One said "fuck." Another said "literal bullshit."
Fans noticed, and Grande clarified that while she is upset that Miller lost, she isn't unhappy that Cardi won.
"nothing to do w her," Grande tweeted in response to a fan. "good for her. i promise. i’m sorry."
Advertisement
Grande further explained why she was upset in response to a fan who pointed out that the Grammys has invited Miller's parents to attend, only to see his record lose.
In the tweet, Karen refers to Karen Meyers, Miller's mother. Grande also tweeted that Miller "slept in the studio for two months," presumably while working on the album.
In a video posted to Twitter, Cardi B said she was sharing her Grammy with Miller.
"I read an article that said Mac Miller's family, if he didn't win they would want me to win," she said. "I'm sharing this Grammy with you, motherfu**er. Rest in peace."
Cardi B reacts to her Best Rap Album win and honors Mac Miller: "I'm sharing this Grammy with you, motherfu**er. Rest in peace" https://t.co/6Q0xYdi8K8 pic.twitter.com/HCMk8kVWdA— Rap-Up (@RapUp) February 11, 2019
Refinery29 has reached out to Grande's rep for comment.
This post has been updated.
Advertisement