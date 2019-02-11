Considering that Ariana Grande spent the weekend breaking music records, it's ironic that she isn't at the awards that commemorate excellence in the music industry. Grande's album thank u, next debuted on Friday, and promptly shattered records. She became Apple Music's top global pop debut, and the biggest debut by a woman artist of any genre. Ariana Grande is somewhere, but it's not the Grammy Awards.
The past year has held remarkable professional achievements for Grande. Her album sweetener, released in August 2018, garnered critical acclaim and an earlyGrammy win of the evening — Grande's first. But due to creative differences with Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich, Grande decided not to perform. And as of this evening, it's clear she's officially decided not to attend, either.
Advertisement
In a series of tweets on February 7, Grande explained what went awry between her and the Grammys. Ehrlich had told the Associated Press that as of Sunday evening, Grande felt "it was too late for her to pull something together" for a performance. Grande stepped in to refute Ehrlich's claim. "I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend," Grande tweeted. "I offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported."
i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more. ?— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019
So, where is she? Without friending her Friend My Friends, we can't tell you exactly where the singer is, but she is definitely nowhere near that Grammys red carpet, and she's pretty bummed about it. Grande, ever transparent on Twitter, revealed the swirl of emotions she's feeling. "i know i’m not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things .... but fuck ....... this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much." She also specifically thanked her collaborator, Pharrell, and asked him to give her a call.
i know i’m not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things .... but fuck ....... ? this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 10, 2019
Instead of a Grammys glam squad, Grande chose to hang out with her friend Doug Middlebrook for his birthday it is. Grande let on her evening plans during a Twitter interaction with none other than legend Bette Midler. Midler praised Grande for standing up to herself and in return Grande, flattered and clearly starstruck, invited Midler over for a small get-together on Sunday night — the same night as the Grammys.
Advertisement
my goodness, i don’t know how i’m just seeing this but hi and thank u. sending a hug. wanna come over sunday night? i’m having a thing.... it’s pretty lowkey. https://t.co/IGU2N43vei— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 9, 2019
This is all just to say that somewhere, Ariana Grande and Bette Midler are having a "lowkey" Sunday together. The Grammys are fun, sure – but we wish we could watch that live stream.
Fear not: Grande is basking in the glory of her win, even if she's not there.
Later on in the evening, Grande continued to make the best of her situation. She posed in her silver custom Zac Posen gown.
Advertisement