5 Alternatives To This $63 Sold-Out Holiday Palette

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
We haven't even hit Halloween, but our excitement for new holiday makeup is already in overdrive. Case in point: Givenchy's limited-edition La Palette Eclats Nocturnes palette — a gorgeous star-shaped eyeshadow trio — has sold out at not one, not two, but three retailers since its launch earlier this month.
Givenchy is known for creating beautiful holiday palettes, often around metallics and stars, but they're more than just pretty faces. The three glittery shades here are extremely versatile — the bronze and gold hues can be worn all over the lid during the day, then smoked out in the evening with the iridescent purple shadow. There's one caveat, though: These shadows won't give you heavy pigment in one swipe; they work best when layered for more opacity.
Sadly, the trio is sold out at Sephora, Neiman Marcus, and Barneys New York, so if you missed your chance to buy and now need these shades in your life (or maybe you just don't want to fork over $63), we picked five palettes that will give you a similar vibe.