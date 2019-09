All The Times A Black Model Covered British Vogue

On Friday, in an interview with The Guardian , Shulman responded to the criticisms lobbied against her by Campbell and other people. “Had I known that this [uproar] was going to happen, I would not have put that picture in it. But it never entered my head. Over the years there have been people of all kinds of ethnicities in the magazine. On that particular day there was nobody there and, you know, it’s frustrating.” She added, “I guess I have to hold my hand up and say I don’t encourage positive discrimination in any area. I have never been somebody who’s box-ticked. I’m against quotas. I feel like my Vogue had the people in who I wanted it to.”