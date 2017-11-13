All The Times A Black Model Covered British Vogue

It’s hardly surprising that under Shulman’s 25 years at the helm of the magazine, only two Black models were given solo covers: Naomi Campbell and Jourdan Dunn (12 years apart). The former EIC explained it came down to who she thought could sell covers. “Vogue always sold on the newsstand, and people have to recognize the person who you’re putting on the cover. I was judged by my sales. That was my remit. My chief remit was not to show ethnic diversity as a policy.” And it appears in Shulman’s mind that Black models would not sell covers. “You would sell fewer copies. It’s as simple as that,” she said.