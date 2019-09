Yes, Enninful may have a roster of famous friends but, he is also one of the most lauded stylists in the industry, with an extraordinary vision and dedication to diversity. His appointment is deserved not only for the pioneering and elevated stories he will bring to the magazine and his tireless mission to create imagery that is at once aspirational and representative, but also for the host of talented writers he has hired to ensure the articles are on par with the visuals. The fact that his celebrity circle and contacts list is unrivaled (he counts Rihanna, Michelle Obama , and Nicole Kidman as friends) will only help bolster the magazine's A-list cover star credentials and the calibre of talent inside the magazine each month. Plus, a newly-appointed editor shouldn't be condemned for wanting to hire a new team or for recognizing the relevance and influence of celebrity in 2017. In an interview with The Guardian last weekend, Naomi Campbell shared a similar sentiment: “Let the work speak for itself,” she said. “[Enninful] has worked in this business for many years, that’s why he got the job, fair and square. And to see all this stuff come out is appalling. England should be ashamed. Support your own. And be happy that there’s going to be a new generation, a new Vogue. I’ve been appalled."