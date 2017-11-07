"More than ever, [editors] need to employ and retain people who are really committed to the job," she wrote. "It has been interesting and educative to see over the years which of the more dilettante or famous contributors really put some effort into their contributions and which liked the idea of an association to the magazine without the tedious business of actually doing any work... The new editors also have to have a vision of how the many parts combine to make a robust whole. It’s certainly not a job for someone who doesn’t wish to put in the hours and thinks that the main part of their job is being photographed in a series of designer clothes with a roster of famous friends."