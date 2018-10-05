What do you hope for the future of your account — and for the future of Celine?

"I hope the future of the account provides a platform for all Philophiles worldwide to celebrate what we had with the old Céline. I don’t think there has been this level of backlash in a while, even despite how often creative changes happen in fashion. Old Céline had such loyal customers because it was truly unique and progressive and was exactly what fashion (and the world in general) needed. It’s not even about Hedi. It’s about what women wanted, and now have collectively lost."