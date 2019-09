Toronto-based Gabrielle Boucinha launched Instagram account @oldceline in early September. Since then, Boucinha, who graduated in the spring from Ryerson University and aspires to work in fashion editorial, has gained a loyal following of fashion insiders (as of publishing time, it had over 55,000 followers and counting). The account, which is an ode to the creative director's time at the iconic French house, couldn't have come at a better time, as bloggers and publications shared their (often emotional, offended, frustrated) thoughts in book-long Instagram stories and captions, and even posting photos of their favorite Phoebe Philo pieces . Before we knew it, we saw the likes of Pernille Teisbaek and Nasiba Adilova tagging @oldceline, and it became a way for all of us processing this drastic change to come together. It highlights a singular, shared respect for what Céline once was — and is no longer.