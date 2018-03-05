If Philo's diehard following is disappointed when Slimane’s first collection for the brand is sent down the runway at Paris Fashion Week come September, they should find comfort in knowing there is solace to be found elsewhere. To some extent, Chloé, where Philo was creative director before joining Céline, retains its aesthetic, even as Natacha Ramsay-Levi, formerly at Louis Vuitton, leaves her mark. “It’s one of the other brands I look to,” Arasteh says. “It obviously has a different artistic direction, but similarities exist due to the feminine style of the brand.” Jacquemus is filling the void for Benteler, who references designer and founder Simon Porte’s similar eye. Launched in 2009, it has taken on a softer aesthetic over the past few seasons, and its fall 2018 collection is the one to shop if you’re pining for Philo’s earth-toned pieces. For a female designer that centers women as much as Philo did, Lakicevic is looking to Rejina Pyo: “She shows the same sensibility as Phoebe — there is an emotion in her design.” The London-based Korean designer whose collections are inspired by art and architecture may sate the appetites of those missing Céline’s near-perfect dresses, It-bag in-the-making accessories, and borderline-librarian ensembles.