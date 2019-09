“Look at, say, Yeezy [Kanye West’s partnership with Adidas]... Because the name is separate from the designer who created it, it’s easier to get longevity,” says Ortelli. "While an eponymous brand, such as, say, Victoria Beckham, is embedded with the person...What will be the final name of the LVMH and Rihanna venture? Will it be Fenty? Fenty by Rihanna? Just Rihanna? Or something else? It will be interesting to see.”