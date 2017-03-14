When I was a kid, I used to jam out to Céline Dion's "My Heart Will Go On." Titanic had just come out, and I thought that I was fairly close to replicating Dion's stage presence while giving a heartfelt performance into my hairbrush. As you can probably guess — considering that I'm currently writing about music rather than, say, selling out tickets of my own Vegas residency — I was not a very good Dion impersonator. There is, however, one person who knows how to lip sync to the Canadian songstress without looking like a complete and utter fool. She's even able to do it in a chainmail dress, which is something that I've never, ever been able to pull off. (Not that I would dare attempt. I'm perpetually chilly.) Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to show off her chops, and I would buy tickets for a Minaj-does-Dion concert any day of the week.
Unlike myself, Minaj did not choose the most basic AF Dion song to lip sync to on her Instagram page. Instead she picked the appropriately dramatic 1996 hit "It's All Coming Back To Me Now," which is a fantastic tune even if it wasn't the anthem for Titanic. Minaj stands in the middle of what appears to be pure night as she lip syncs to the tune.
She is a vision. She is a goddess. She is my Minaj.
Alas, the "Starships" rapper wouldn't settle for one routine on her Instagram. Nope. Definitely not. She also shared her booty-popping along to her pal Drake's "One Dance," because if there are two things that go together better than Minaj in a chainmail dress, it's Minaj and Drake.
No word yet on whether Dion had something to say about Minaj's tribute, but she's probably too busy helping facilitate marriage proposals to comment at the moment.
