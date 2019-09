When I was a kid, I used to jam out to Céline Dion's "My Heart Will Go On." Titanic had just come out, and I thought that I was fairly close to replicating Dion's stage presence while giving a heartfelt performance into my hairbrush. As you can probably guess — considering that I'm currently writing about music rather than, say, selling out tickets of my own Vegas residency — I was not a very good Dion impersonator. There is, however, one person who knows how to lip sync to the Canadian songstress without looking like a complete and utter fool. She's even able to do it in a chainmail dress, which is something that I've never, ever been able to pull off. (Not that I would dare attempt. I'm perpetually chilly.) Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to show off her chops, and I would buy tickets for a Minaj-does-Dion concert any day of the week.