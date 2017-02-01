Nicki Minaj, Drake, & Lil Wayne Reunited At Last

If you just believe, miracles do come true. After Nicki Minaj's now ex, rapper Meek Mill, took the biggest L of his career, thanks to Drake, Minaj was forced to choose sides. Label-mate and frequent collaborator, Drake? Or boyfriend Meek Mill? She chose to quietly stand by her man. Newly single, Minaj is now a free agent and able to work with, date, and openly Instagram with anyone she chooses. Today she did the latter and posted a photo with her old Young Money chum, Drake, a.k.a. Champagne Papi. She reportedly hasn't spoken to Drake since they recorded "Truffle Butter" in 2014.
BONUS: Minaj also posted a second photo with another Young Money man, Lil Wayne. Drake also posted the images.
According to TMZ, the trio reunited on January 12 in Miami after Drake reportedly saw Minaj and Wayne on an ESPN segment just a few days prior. Glad to see the band is back together. Is it too soon to hope for new music? While that may be a stretch, at this point anything is possible.
