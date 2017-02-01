Story from Pop Culture

Nicki Minaj, Drake, & Lil Wayne Reunited At Last

Marquita Harris
If you just believe, miracles do come true. After Nicki Minaj's now ex, rapper Meek Mill, took the biggest L of his career, thanks to Drake, Minaj was forced to choose sides. Label-mate and frequent collaborator, Drake? Or boyfriend Meek Mill? She chose to quietly stand by her man. Newly single, Minaj is now a free agent and able to work with, date, and openly Instagram with anyone she chooses. Today she did the latter and posted a photo with her old Young Money chum, Drake, a.k.a. Champagne Papi. She reportedly hasn't spoken to Drake since they recorded "Truffle Butter" in 2014.
A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

BONUS: Minaj also posted a second photo with another Young Money man, Lil Wayne. Drake also posted the images.

#TheBIG3 #YoungMoney ? ~ ?: @mackmaine4president

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

According to TMZ, the trio reunited on January 12 in Miami after Drake reportedly saw Minaj and Wayne on an ESPN segment just a few days prior. Glad to see the band is back together. Is it too soon to hope for new music? While that may be a stretch, at this point anything is possible.
