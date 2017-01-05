Nicki Minaj Just confirmed what many people have been speculating for months: She and rapper Meek Mill are broken up. Over the past few months, both parties have uploaded content on Instagram that raised suspicions about the status of their relationship. The most recent incident involved Nicki Minaj using lyrics from Beyoncé’s breakup ballad “Best Thing I Never Had” to caption a picture of some Chanel slides: "Thank God I dodged the bullet. I'm so over u." Meek Mill deleted his Instagram account on the same day. Way to keep things subtle guys. Today, though, the head Barbz made it very clear where she and Meek Mill stand. “To confirm, yes I am single,” she tweeted. She also clarified where her priorities lie moving forward “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon...” Those are going to be some loaded lyrics. Get ready to do some heavy decoding.
But in the meantime, let's all play "Single Ladies."
To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u?— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017
