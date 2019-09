Nicki Minaj's & Meek Mill's Weird Instagramming Has Us Convinced They Broke Up

On Sunday, Minaj posted a photo of blue Chanel slides she received as a present from her wardrobe stylist. But it's the caption alongside the picture that has us confused. She thanked stylist Sinceré Armani for the "epic gift," which makes perfect sense — but not before she quoted some fiery Beyoncé lyrics. "Thank God u blew it. Thank God I dodged the bullet," she wrote. "I'm so over u. Baby good lookin out #BestThingUNeverHad ." Damn. Minaj was quoting from Bey's 2011 hit breakup song "Best Thing I Never Had" — and something's telling us she's not talking about the shoes here.Adding to the speculation? Meek Mill deleted his Instagram account on Sunday. I know! Weird. And we were only just speculating about the pair's social media activity in early November, when they appeared to trade shade in a cryptic Instagram exchange . There was never any word of a breakup, though — and last week, Minaj posted a photo of herself smooching Mills.