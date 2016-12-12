Nicki Minaj's & Meek Mill's Weird Instagramming Has Us Convinced They Broke Up

In December 2015, Nicki Minaj Instagrammed a photo of herself wearing a gigantic diamond on her ring finger, sparking rumors she was engaged to boyfriend Meek Mill. (She wasn't, but the couple continued to happily date throughout 2016.) One year later, the couple is sending a very different message via Instagram.
On Sunday, Minaj posted a photo of blue Chanel slides she received as a present from her wardrobe stylist. But it's the caption alongside the picture that has us confused. She thanked stylist Sinceré Armani for the "epic gift," which makes perfect sense — but not before she quoted some fiery Beyoncé lyrics. "Thank God u blew it. Thank God I dodged the bullet," she wrote. "I'm so over u. Baby good lookin out #BestThingUNeverHad." Damn. Minaj was quoting from Bey's 2011 hit breakup song "Best Thing I Never Had" — and something's telling us she's not talking about the shoes here.
Adding to the speculation? Meek Mill deleted his Instagram account on Sunday. I know! Weird. And we were only just speculating about the pair's social media activity in early November, when they appeared to trade shade in a cryptic Instagram exchange. There was never any word of a breakup, though — and last week, Minaj posted a photo of herself smooching Mills.
So what's going on with rap's cutest new couple here? Well, it's obviously not clear that they're broken up. But happily dating couples don't just go around casually sharing heartbreaking Beyoncé lyrics and deleting their Instagrams, people!
