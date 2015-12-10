According to her Instagram feed, Nicki Minaj is sporting a very large diamond on a very specific finger these days. But as to whether or not it's a precursor to wedding bells, the rapper isn't letting on.
"Now this is what I'm talking about baby," she shared alongside an image of what may be the biggest cushion cut diamond we've ever laid eyes on. Minaj added a "love u" shout-out to her boyfriend, Meek Mill. In the same post, she also wrote: "RANG finga whr da rock iiizzzzzzzz."
Ring finger where the rock is, indeed: You just can't miss it. That thing is straight-up blinding.
Minaj shared another glimpse of the rock in a second photo, which also makes the most of a gorgeous pink manicure. "This stone is flawless," the rapper wrote, adding a handful of ring emojis. Can someone please make a rule that those can only be used in the event of an engagement? Now we're just confused. Is Nicki Minaj engaged to Meek Mill? Or was this just a really, really sparkly birthday gift to the "Anaconda" singer, who turned 33 on December 8?
Either way...that's a pretty impressive piece of jewelry. Nice job, Meek.
"Now this is what I'm talking about baby," she shared alongside an image of what may be the biggest cushion cut diamond we've ever laid eyes on. Minaj added a "love u" shout-out to her boyfriend, Meek Mill. In the same post, she also wrote: "RANG finga whr da rock iiizzzzzzzz."
Ring finger where the rock is, indeed: You just can't miss it. That thing is straight-up blinding.
Minaj shared another glimpse of the rock in a second photo, which also makes the most of a gorgeous pink manicure. "This stone is flawless," the rapper wrote, adding a handful of ring emojis. Can someone please make a rule that those can only be used in the event of an engagement? Now we're just confused. Is Nicki Minaj engaged to Meek Mill? Or was this just a really, really sparkly birthday gift to the "Anaconda" singer, who turned 33 on December 8?
Either way...that's a pretty impressive piece of jewelry. Nice job, Meek.
Advertisement
OPENER IMAGE: KCR/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement