Is Nicki Minaj letting memes do the talking?
It certainly seems that way. The "Night Is Still Young" rapper took to Instagram to post some very shady words, and though she didn't clarify whom the message was intended for, the top suspect is her main man, Meek Mill.
As you may recall from his beef with Drake, Mill isn't one to stay quiet when he feels he's being attacked. Mill seemed to confirm that the rap icon was referencing him when he reposted her meme with comments of his own. (Mill deleted the below Instagram post, but TheShadeRoom was there to collect the receipts.)
Mill then added this still-live meme, which fans obviously saw as indirectly referencing his girlfriend.
Though we'll probably never know what's really going on in Mill's mind, he could have posted this meme of Teyana Taylor and her NBA player husband Iman Shumpert to show that he's craving similar affection from Minaj. After all, Taylor's references to her husband are ridiculously sweet — filled with messages like how thrilled she was to "marry [her] best friend." Taylor seems to only shower her guy with love on Instagram, so Mill's post may be a nudge for Minaj to do the same.
That's not to say that Mill and Minaj never had what Taylor and Shumpert have on Insta. Remember when these two were using it to spread their love, rather than spill massive amounts of tea? Here's a pic of Mill writing his and Minaj's names on a wall that he lovingly posted on Instagram.
Ironically, the image-sharing platform was how fans suspected that Minaj and Mill were dating in the first place. The pair, who have been friends for years, started posting a lot more photos together around 2015. Last December, Minaj posted a photo on Instagram of what many thought was an engagement ring. She clarified in a March 2016 Nylon interview that she is not yet engaged, and that she's waiting until she and Mill are ready to start a family to take that step.
Hopefully these two will use once again use Instagram for love, not shade.
