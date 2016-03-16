Nicki Minaj has been pretty under-the-radar lately. She released the Pink Print in 2014, started some drama with Miley Cyrus in 2015, but now she's back on the cover of Nylon and ready to talk about everything that's been going on in life, behind-the-scenes.
Most notably, she addressed the elephant in the room — her huge diamond ring given to her by her boyfriend, NOT fiancé, rapper Meek Mill. But, regardless of the ice, she promises she is not engaged, yet.
“I’m not engaged yet,” Minaj told the magazine. “He said that my third ring would be my engagement ring. But sometimes he calls me his fiancée, and I’m always trying to stop him, like, ‘Nope! I ain’t got that third ring yet!’ We’re just taking it one step at a time. And, you know, if that happens, if I get married, then I’ll have a child, and that’ll be fun, because I can’t wait to hold my baby.
Mill and Minaj have dated publicly for about a year now, but Minaj talks about how the idea of marriage and starting a family together was something that the two of them discussed even when they were only friends and musical collaborators.
"When he and I were just friends, he would always say, ‘You remind me of my mother, and I like that because you’re like a dude. You’re tough like a guy and you talk like a dude,’" she said. "So I always got the sense that me being tough and bossy was a turn-on for him. And it’s important for me to keep my voice. Being in a relationship shouldn’t mean that you lose your voice. Being in a relationship should mean that you’ve met a secure-enough man to allow you, in a sense, to remain a queen.”
And Queen Minaj knows the rights of being music royalty. In her latest role as Draya in the third installment of the Barbershop series, Barbershop 3: The Next Cut, Minaj said that her character was supposed to twerk in a scene of the film, but she wasn't really into the idea of that. “I wanted there to be a little bit of depth to Draya,” she said. “I didn’t want her just to be, you know, an Instagram thot; I wanted her to have some sort of purpose and meaning.” Adding, “not every sexy woman is out here twerking all damn day.”
