This year's Beauty and the Beast remake just keeps getting better. The cast is wonderful (with Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, and Luke Evans as Gaston). The costumes are magical. And the amazing music just got even better. Céline Dion, who sang a version of the title song on the 1991 soundtrack with Peabo Bryson, announced on Thursday that she is making a brand new song for the movie, out March 15. "I am thrilled to announce that I’ll be performing an all-new original song, 'How Does A Moment Last Forever,' for Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast," the 48-year-old wrote on Instagram. "Being a part of the original film was such a magical experience in my life, and I’m truly honored to be a part of this film again." (She also included the caption in French.) And what about Dion's original contribution? That powerful duet belongs to John Legend and Ariana Grande, who no doubt will do wonders with the song.
