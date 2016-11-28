Story from Movies

Gaston Puts On The Charm In New Beauty & The Beast Photo

Carolyn L. Todd
Disney continues to dole out little treats teasing the upcoming Beauty and the Beast live-action remake. The sneak peeks are just enough to tide us over while we wait for the movie to hit theaters on March 17 — mark your calendars. And a new photo exclusive to Empire magazine has us excited about one character in particular: Gaston.
Gaston will be played by British actor Luke Evans, who tweeted out the Empire piece. The amazing photo shows his Gaston opposite Emma Watson's Belle. He's holding flowers; she's holding a book. He looks quite pleased with himself; she looks like she'd really rather be doing something else.
We're looking forward to seeing the pompous Gaston do his very best to charm Belle with his muscles and bouquets (only to be rebuffed, of course). Even the prettiest bunch of flowers can't save a guy like that.
