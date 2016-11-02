The tale as old as time is getting a makeover. Official photos of the new live-action Beauty and the Beast are out, and, unsurprisingly, they are gorgeous.
Entertainment Weekly has posted nine exclusive photos from the new movie, which reveal the stunning way the film has adapted the beloved 1991 classic. If the outstanding cast — which includes Emma Watson as Belle, Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens as The Beast, and Ewan McGregor as Lumière — didn't get you excited enough, the lush photos from the film should. From the intricate costumes to the design of the enchanted houseware, no detail was spared for the new adaptation.
In terms of aesthetic, there are a few notable changes from the original film to the live-action endeavor. Lumière and Cogsworth (Ian McKellen) aren't quite as cartoonish in their resemblance to the respective candle and clock that they have been transformed into by the Enchantress' spell. Here they look like the real deal. Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson) looks particularly delicate as a tiny teapot.
As for human Gaston (Luke Evans), he isn't showing off his muscles in the photos provided — he's riding a horse in more "gentlemanly" attire — though only time will tell if the upcoming movie makes him as sexist as we remember.
Of course, the person most likely to resemble the cartoon version of her character is Watson, who looks like she was born to wear Belle's blue and white outfit, and, later, her character's iconic yellow dress for the ballroom scene. As for that infamous dance number, I have chills merely looking at a photograph of it — it's that good.
Beauty and the Beast will hit theaters on March 17, 2017. Check out the gorgeous new photos here.
