Get Your First Look At Emma Watson & Dan Stevens As Beauty & The Beast

Be our guest, reader. We've got our first look at Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as Beast in the 2017 live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. Well, sort of. For the 25th Anniversary DVD and Blu-ray release of the original animated film, Disney is including a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the upcoming movie. In the clip, we see Watson and Stevens at a table reading of their lines for their characters, and there appears to be some amazing banter happening.



“What are you reading?” Watson's Belle asks.



"Nothing," responds Stevens as a grumpy Beast.



"Guinevere and Lancelot," Belle suggests.



"King Arthur and the round table," the Beast responds dryly.



"Still a romance," Watson's Belle quips. SWOON.



While we still haven't seen what the duo will look like in character, just hearing their voices alone was enough to get us excited. As for those wondering why a remake of the classic was even necessary, director Bill Condon has the perfect response: "Technology has caught up to the ideas that were introduced in that movie."



If the small snippets of the 3-D castle in the snow and the enchanted rose are any indicator, we're willing to bet this is going to be epic. Watch the teaser below.