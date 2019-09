“Something There,” a song that is surely familiar to fans of Disney's animated version of the story, finds Belle realizing that her Beast, though not stereotypically handsome, to say the least, might possess some characteristics — along with a library full of books — that do, in fact, appeal to her. It is just one of the songs from the original soundtrack that will be making the jump to live action when the retelling of the 1991 classic hits theaters this coming March.

According to Entertainment Weekly , three new ballads written by composer Alan Menken, who worked on the tunes we already know and love from the original animated version, will also be added. Among these new tunes will be a song performed by Belle and her father, Maurice, played by Kevin Kline. From the sound of this little ray of song sunshine, Watson can handle all the songs you throw at her.