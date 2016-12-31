Teasers for the new take on the tale as old as time keep coming. Finally, there's one that gives us a glimpse into the iconic movie's soundtrack.
We've seen the updated, refreshingly corset-free version of the yellow dress. We've caught a glimpse of Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens as The Beast, Ewan McGregor as a much-less-cartoonish Lumière, and British actor Luke Evans as the infamously pompous Gaston. But now, we have a treat for the ears: Disney has released an audio clip of our fabulously feminist Belle, Emma Watson, singing "Something There" from the upcoming live-action remake of Beauty & the Beast.
Clocking in at just 30 seconds, the audio is short and sweet, as well as more than enough to prove that Watson possesses one hell of a set of pipes.
Here's your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson singing 'Something There' from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuest pic.twitter.com/AWpcrDmELY— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) December 31, 2016
“Something There,” a song that is surely familiar to fans of Disney's animated version of the story, finds Belle realizing that her Beast, though not stereotypically handsome, to say the least, might possess some characteristics — along with a library full of books — that do, in fact, appeal to her. It is just one of the songs from the original soundtrack that will be making the jump to live action when the retelling of the 1991 classic hits theaters this coming March.
According to Entertainment Weekly, three new ballads written by composer Alan Menken, who worked on the tunes we already know and love from the original animated version, will also be added. Among these new tunes will be a song performed by Belle and her father, Maurice, played by Kevin Kline. From the sound of this little ray of song sunshine, Watson can handle all the songs you throw at her.
