Don't pretend — we know one of your New Year's resolutions is to (once again) find more time to read. If you aren't inspired yet, then Emma Watson just released the list of books she read in 2016 to get you started. The actress and activist is also the head of Our Shared Shelf, a book club she started with fans. Together, they read 26 books in the past twelve months, and you should add them to your "to read" pile ASAP.
Watson shared the list over on Goodreads, which has been tracking her progress all year. The books are a wide variety, with a heavy emphasis on feminism. For instance, there's Feminism Is For Everybody, Feminist Theory, All About Love, and Aint I A Woman by bell hooks, as well as newer titles like Gloria Steinem's memoir and Caitlin Moran's Moranifesto.
The Harry Potter actress is also a fan of comedy, devouring titles like The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo by Amy Schumer and Modern Romance by Aziz Ansari, balancing them out with books like George Orwell's 1984 and The Color Purple by Alice Walker.
Other incredible names are on the list, like Jamaica Kincaid, Oprah Winfrey, and Cheryl Strayed. In fact, the list is so impressive that it's impossible to highlight just a handful of authors without wanting to highlight them all. You can check out the complete bibliography over here and use your last precious holiday vacation days to catch up.
