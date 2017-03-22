Turns Out, Céline Dion Did Have To Let Go Of That Titanic Vetements Sweatshirt

Céline Dion stopped us in our tracks last summer when she stepped out wearing an oversized Vetements sweatshirt bearing the poster for 1997's Titantic, the film that gave us her forever-beloved song, "My Heart Will Go On." It was a perfect intersection of pop culture and runway trends — but it turns out it was too good to be true. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter for its Top 25 Stylists issue (in which Dion's stylist, Law Roach, is featured), Dion reveals she did, in fact, have to let go of that infamous hoodie — but rest assured that her heart goes on for it.
The performer identified the much-discussed Vetements hoodie as one of her favorite looks from the time she and Roach have worked together. Rest assured, the stylist knew exactly what he was doing when he picked out the Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater-emblazoned sweatshirt for her. "I had the idea to put her in [the Vetements style] because this year marks the movie's 20th anniversary," Roach told The Hollywood Reporter. "I thought it would be so cool, but I was afraid she'd think it was corny." To his surprise — and the world's amusement — Dion loved it.
Dion then made her way to Paris Fashion Week for the haute couture shows in the instantly-iconic Vetements garment, which she wore with skinny jeans and Gucci sandals. (That's a pretty glamorous combination of setting and get-up, right?) It wasn't just fashion nerds and film buffs that caught wind of the look, either. "My mother saw me [wearing the sweatshirt] and she said, 'Oh my god, this is way too big for you!'" Dion recalled. "She did not understand that it was cool!"
Alas, the love story between Dion and that Demna Gvasalia-designed Titanic sweatshirt was just as brief as the romance played out on the silver screen: Apparently, the $885 hoodie was sold out even back then, so Roach had to borrow it from the Vetements archives — and that's precisely where it went back to after the photo opp. "[Roach] took it away from me!" Dion lamented to The Hollywood Reporter. "Please send it back!" C'mon, Demna — as Dion once sang: "Love can touch us one time, and last for a lifetime." That apparently rings true for on-trend sweatshirts, too.
