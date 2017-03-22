Turns Out, Céline Dion Did Have To Let Go Of That Titanic Vetements Sweatshirt

Alas, the love story between Dion and that Demna Gvasalia-designed Titanic sweatshirt was just as brief as the romance played out on the silver screen: Apparently, the $885 hoodie was sold out even back then, so Roach had to borrow it from the Vetements archives — and that's precisely where it went back to after the photo opp. "[Roach] took it away from me!" Dion lamented to The Hollywood Reporter. "Please send it back!" C'mon, Demna — as Dion once sang: "Love can touch us one time, and last for a lifetime." That apparently rings true for on-trend sweatshirts, too.