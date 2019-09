Turns Out, Céline Dion Did Have To Let Go Of That Titanic Vetements Sweatshirt

Céline Dion stopped us in our tracks last summer when she stepped out wearing an oversized Vetements sweatshirt bearing the poster for 1997's Titantic, the film that gave us her forever-beloved song, "My Heart Will Go On." It was a perfect intersection of pop culture and runway trends — but it turns out it was too good to be true. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter for its Top 25 Stylists issue (in which Dion's stylist, Law Roach, is featured), Dion reveals she did, in fact, have to let go of that infamous hoodie — but rest assured that her heart goes on for it.