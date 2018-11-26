Where To Shop The Latest #OldCeline Drop Online

Good news if you're still desperately hunting for items from the Phoebe Philo era of Celine — especially if you've been scrolling through the @oldceline Instagram account, forlorn, after Hedi Slimane's debut for the French fashion house in September. The only e-commerce website licensed to sell Celine products, 24 Sévres, just added a ton of #OldCeline.
The site is a byproduct of Parisian luxury retailer Le Bon Marché's recent acquisition by conglomerate LVMH, which aims to bring the department store into the 21st century. It offers a curated selection of premium goods, from classics like Chloe and Courreges, to more sportswear-oriented labels, like Nike and Yeezy, delivering exactly what visitors head to Le Bon Marché for: High-end, on-trend items that reflect French-girl style.
Back in March, 24 Sévres launched Celine on its website across all categories, from its spring/summer 2018 collection, including leather goods and shoes, to eyewear and accessories. Prior 24 Sévres, if you wanted to buy anything Celine, you had to go to one of the store's boutiques or call a physical retailer. "Since our launch last June, demand for Celine on the site has been high and consistent," CEO Eric Goguey said in a press release at the time of the launch.
In addition to adding handbags like the Big Bag, the Classic Box, the Belt Bag, and the Trio, 24 Sévres also restocked an assortment of sunglasses and jewelry just in time for the holiday season (sorry, there aren't any Cyber Monday deals to be had here).
Advertisement