If you're not familiar with 24 Sèvres, right now is the perfect time to familiarize yourself with the site. "Since our launch last June, demand for Céline on the site has been high and consistent," CEO Eric Goguey said in a press release. Clearly this retailer has some major pull if it's the first to carry a label like Céline, and we can't wait to see what else the platform has up its sleeve.