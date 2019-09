We've got good news for your closet and bad news for your wallet. If you've ever tried to pull the trigger on a Céline bag you've seen all over Instagram, you've likely been disappointed when you head to Google and find out that, well, Céline doesn't sell its stuff online. In the past you've had to go to one of the store's boutiques (or — gasp! — pick up the phone) to buy the French label, but as of today, that's changing. That's because e-commerce platform 24 Sèvres just launched Céline on its site, becoming the only multi-brand e-tailer worldwide to distribute it. The selection spans all categories, from leather goods and shoes to eyewear and accessories all the way up to ready-to-wear.