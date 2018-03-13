We've got good news for your closet and bad news for your wallet. If you've ever tried to pull the trigger on a Céline bag you've seen all over Instagram, you've likely been disappointed when you head to Google and find out that, well, Céline doesn't sell its stuff online. In the past you've had to go to one of the store's boutiques (or — gasp! — pick up the phone) to buy the French label, but as of today, that's changing. That's because e-commerce platform 24 Sèvres just launched Céline on its site, becoming the only multi-brand e-tailer worldwide to distribute it. The selection spans all categories, from leather goods and shoes to eyewear and accessories all the way up to ready-to-wear.
Available now on the site, the spring/summer 2018 collection from Céline includes bag silhouettes both beloved and burgeoning (we've got our eye on that new clasp style), plus cat-eye frames, plaid and platform sneakers, ankle boots, gold statement earrings, pleated skirts, and more. Shoppers who are ready to make that splurge but haven't stepped foot in brick and mortar since who knows how long can get in on one final taste of Phoebe Philo's vision before Hedi Slimane takes creative rein at the label, not to mention impulse-buy without leaving the couch. (What a life!)
If you're not familiar with 24 Sèvres, right now is the perfect time to familiarize yourself with the site. "Since our launch last June, demand for Céline on the site has been high and consistent," CEO Eric Goguey said in a press release. Clearly this retailer has some major pull if it's the first to carry a label like Céline, and we can't wait to see what else the platform has up its sleeve.
Click ahead to shop our picks from this buzzy launch for yourself (and figure out how you're going to pay rent this month if you actually buy that leather tote.)