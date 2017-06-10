"24 Sèvres is a mindset more than any one individual," Gouey says. "Above all, Parisian style stands for quality and effortlessness, the idea being that comfort is key, and beautifully crafted pieces are essential to our customers’ wardrobes, whether they are created by the world’s leading luxury brands or smaller, emerging labels. We like to think the woman who shops at 24 Sèvres is also serious, but doesn’t take herself too seriously. Our proposition will be attractive to the Parisian clientele who is already so familiar with and fond of Le Bon Marché, as well as the international shoppers who have either visited the store before, or with whom the Parisian aesthetic resonates particularly strongly. The intent is to bring the famed in-store experience to the world, whether that is within Paris itself, or abroad."