Where To Shop The Latest #OldCeline Drop Online

Back in March, 24 Sévres launched Celine on its website across all categories, from its spring/summer 2018 collection, including leather goods and shoes, to eyewear and accessories. Prior 24 Sévres, if you wanted to buy anything Celine, you had to go to one of the store's boutiques or call a physical retailer. "Since our launch last June, demand for Celine on the site has been high and consistent," CEO Eric Goguey said in a press release at the time of the launch.