Confirmed: Phoebe Philo Is Exiting Céline

LVMH chief executive Bernard Arnault echoed her departing words. "What Phoebe has accomplished over the past ten years represents a key chapter in the history of Céline. We are very grateful to Phoebe for having contributed to the great momentum of this Maison. A new era of development for Céline will now start and I am extremely confident in the future success of this iconic Maison.” What's next for the brand remains unclear, but a source familiar with the matter claims Philo will not work for another label; her successor is to be named in the coming months.