Yes, those ear-adorned Coach bags were totally adorable , and it's fun to catch hypebeasts repping Disney's official mascot . Yes, Marc Jacob's latest upgrade of the Mickey Mouse sweatshirt you got on your 9th birthday is guaranteed to sell out, and we're still not over that Lazy Oaf collection from last October. But come on. It's time more brands borrow a page from Kenzo's Jungle Book collection and bring some other characters out of the Disney vault and onto the runway. After all, each character aesthetic is iconic — and they've got the copyrights to prove it.