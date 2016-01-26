We can always count on Karl to pull out all the stops and put on a fashion spectacle to remember and the Chanel Couture show this morning definitely didn't disappoint. Naturally, fashion's favourite face, Cara Delevingne sat front row with her pet pooch Leo, while her BFF Kendall Jenner walked the show alongside Bella and Gigi Hadid, Edie Campbell, Mariacarla Boscono, Lindsey Wixson, Soo Joo Park and Ming Xi.



We've seen airport terminals and supermarkets, icebergs and casinos, but this morning the Grand Palais was transformed into a breathtaking Norwegian garden replete with a wooden doll-house where the models gathered for the finale. Previously Karl has staged a feminist protest but always one to confront global concerns, today sustainability entered the couture conversation as the Chanel set centred on organic and recycled materials, in a space featuring lily ponds, fir trees and a zen garden.



Karl's girls stepped out of the wooden pavilion with elaborate Princess Leia-esque, croissant hairstyles, wearing cork-sole shoes reminiscent of the very shoes Coco Chanel wore herself in the 1920s. The collection featured the signature tweed twinsets, reimagined with balloon sleeves and midi skirts in a palette of navy blue, off-white, black and earthy tones. The show built up to a crescendo of more exquisite and embellished pieces with tiered gowns adorned with beading and appliqué and evening capes.

