Off the runway, fashion's favorite face, Cara Delevingne, took a front row seat with the only person who could cause more of a ruckus than the model-turned-actress herself: her pet pooch, Leo. Nearby, Gwyneth Paltrow gave her Goop seal of approval, as did Chanel favorite Diane Kruger. This time, the collection wasn't just a hit for the clothes, but for the message it conveyed, as well.As Chanel is the pinnacle of luxury fashion, evidently no expense was spared for this morning's spectacular show. But how much did it actually live up to its eco-friendly theme? Though the presentation was, in some ways, more conceptually sustainable than literally, Lagerfeld did promise that the entire wooden structure would be recycled following the show. Whether this is just a timely trend or a moment that should be recognized by the industry is still to be determined. But Lagerfeld hit that metaphorical, environmentally-sound nail on the head when he said, “Sustainable fashion shouldn’t look like some sloppy demonstration stuff."