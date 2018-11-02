Back in September, Gwyneth Paltrow married her fiancé, TV writer/producer Brad Falchuk in an intimate ceremony at her home in the Hamptons, and according to People, she considered it her first real wedding. While Paltrow and first husband, Coldplay's Chris Martin, eloped, her nuptials to Falchuk were clearly a glamorous affair worthy of Goop's head lifestyle goddess. After keeping the details mum for over a month, thanks to Paltrow's Instagram, finally we have a look at her wedding dress.
On Friday, Paltrow shared a post-vows photo of herself with her husband and captioned it "took me a minute to get it together, but at long last, for those who have requested, a little look inside the best day of our lives." The bride wore a Valentino dress designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli and styled by Elizabeth Saltzman. We thought Paltrow was perhaps hinting at her wedding dress designer when she was photographed yachting with designer Valentino Garavani and Piccioli in Capri back in June. At the time, it seemed unlikely that Garavani would design the dress, since he retired in 2007.
As for the rest of the ceremony, a post about the wedding on Goop says "the gods complied on GP's wedding day" as 70 guests raised a glass of champagne to the newlyweds. They hosted their rehearsal dinner at Jerry Seinfeld’s house the night before, which drew about 75 guests, according to E!. The bash was attended by Paltrow’s longtime bestie Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, as well as Robert Downey Jr. , Steven Spielberg and Paltrow's kids with Martin, Apple and Moses Martin. There was "perfect weather, a superlative dinner, a dance party for the ages, and a dress that defies adjectives," according to Goop's post. "Hours later, when the last guest went home and the last champagne flute was cleared away, the day ended as it began—with beauty, love, and two very happy people."
