40+ Street Style Looks That Slayed London Fashion Week

In spite of the downpours and semi-chilly weather, London Fashion Week show-goers served up a large dose of irreverent dressing over the past few days. Off the runway, street style stars showed off the country's eclectic, home-grown talent — labels like Ashley Williams, Shrimps, Simone Rocha, and Molly Goddard — alongside this season's most Instagrammed pieces (think Mansur Gavriel mules, Vetements hoodies, and J.W. Anderson bags). Needless to say, people definitely upped their game in England.
Though the designers sent some killer collections down the runway, the looks outside the shows were definitely where we saw individuality and creativity shine. Click through for our eye-popping selection of outfits from LFW. Milan, you have quite the shoes to fill...
