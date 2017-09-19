London Fashion Week Street Style Is All About The High-Low

Not to play favorites, but each season, the street style at London Fashion Week exceeds our expectations. First and foremost, Londoners have a DGAF attitude — just because it's raining doesn't mean you can't wear a baby pink faux fur coat, platform sandals, and tinted shades. Second, London's most stylish unapologetically mix high and low, streetwear and tailoring — they know how to pair say, a J.W.Anderson skirt with an Ashley Williams hoodie and battered Vans, and make it look too cool for school. And finally, London Fashion Week is a celebration of the city's different communities and subcultures, whether it's the club kids hanging outside the Fashion East show in their own experimental creations, or the immaculately dressed women sitting front row at Rejina Pyo in puff-sleeved gowns. It's a little all over the place, but that variety also means there's a little something for everyone.
Here's some of our favorite looks of the season.