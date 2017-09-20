There are a number of reasons why the street style at London Fashion Week is incomparable. First and foremost, it's Londoners' DGAF attitude – just because it's torrentially raining, that won't stop someone from wearing a baby pink faux fur coat, platform sandals and tinted shades. Secondly, it's the unapologetic way London's most stylish set seamlessly mix high and low and streetwear with tailoring, pairing a J.W.Anderson skirt, say, with an Ashley Williams hoodie and battered Vans. Finally, London Fashion Week is a celebration of London's different communities and subcultures, whether it's the colourful club kids outside the Fashion East show in their own experimental, vibrant creations or the immaculate dressers front row at Rejina Pyo, in puff-sleeved gowns.
Click on to see R29's roundup of the best looks pounding the pavement at London Fashion Week SS18.