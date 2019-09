How Linen Went From Hippie Favourite To Summer Chic

Why, then, are designers reviving linen now? It’s certainly a palate cleanser amid all the Gucci maximalism of late, as Candice Fragis, merchandising director at Farfetch , suggests: "It's an elevated version of minimalism which works well alongside some of the more extreme trends – raw fabrics are more interesting and can also be so luxurious." Linen’s return could also be a result of the drive to create more sustainable collections, as an eco-friendly, luxe alternative to cotton. Maybe it follows on from last season’s revival of that other retro fabric, corduroy, or maybe designers are simply embracing it once again as a warm-weather staple.