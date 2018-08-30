9 Shrimps x Habitat Pieces We Want For Our Bedrooms Now

In case you needed more evidence that the minimalist interior movement is over and maximalism is well and truly in, just take a look at the most exciting homeware collaboration to hit any self-respecting millennial woman's life.
You see, interiors dreamboats Habitat have collaborated with Shrimps designer Hannah Weiland on a new line of home furnishings and it's available from today! Of course, anyone with even a passing understanding of Shrimps will know without looking that there's no minimalism to be found here at all.
The line pays homage to the early designs of Shrimps. There is, of course, faux fur – one of Shrimps' brand staples. It comes in the form of Breton striped cushions, bedspreads and throws – just like the first coat Hannah designed.
There's plenty of other returns to popular designs as well. The Doodle clutch bag from the Resort 2017 collection has made its way onto a rug, and the Venezia print from SS18 is now available as a whole duvet set.