Fashion Has Long Loved A Visible Thong. Can The Whale Tail Make A Comeback?

A month after the Met Gala, during spring ‘20 Milan Men’s Fashion Week, model Bella Hadid walked the Versace show wearing a black bralette underneath a sparkling blazer and fitted, black pants. Peeking out from underneath the ultra-low hem of her trousers, was, you guessed it, a thong, one baring Versace’s signature gold logo. Days later in Paris, a model on the Heron Preston catwalk wore patterned, low-rise cargo pants that showed off her black G-string. Also in June 2019, Euphoria star Alexa Demie (who plays Maddy Perez) wore an open-back, snakeskin dress by Mexican fashion brand Akna at the red carpet premiere of the HBO hit series. In a move that Maddy would approve of — the brand designed her character’s crystal two-piece set for the homecoming episode — the actress paired the floor-length, gloved dress with a black, gem-encrusted thong. Jennifer Lopez and Rowan Blanchard also let their underwear slip into view in 2018 and 2019, respectively — Lopez on the set of Second Act in Natasha Zinko trousers, and Blanchard for a night out in New York City.