Elbow man Adam has also found a few friends at military school who also have daddy issues and a sex secret they don’t want anyone to know about. Him knowing leads them to do something really reprehensible. Otis is also trying to hide his own secret shame of how he “DJ’d on [Ola’s] vag,” according to Ruthie (Lily Newmark) who gives the best advice of the episode. Well, that is until Jean drops some knowledge on Mr. Hendricks’ class about consent. It also sets up the battle between Mr. Groff and Jean who will be sticking around Moordale whether Otis likes it or not. Maeve is the new quizmaster, which is not the most shocking news of the episode. Her admission, “I don’t think I’m over Otis” is. Oh, and maybe how sexy the word “babaganoush” is.