While Netflix’s new teen show is called Sex Education, the twist is in its hero, Otis Millburn (Asa Butterfield). The comedy’s leading man is, much like Colton Underwood , a virgin. He’s also the son of a single mom and published sex therapist, Jean (The X-Files' Gillian Anderson). While Otis was raised in one of the most sex-positive homes ever captured in fiction, the 16-year-old is deeply afraid of partaking in anything in the realm of sexual intimacy. (Even with himself, if you catch my drift.) The reason for Otis’ lack of experience — which is never treated as a gag, unlike the behaviour of some other shows — becomes an illuminating way into the Millburn family’s past.