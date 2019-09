Gillian Anderson Is Set To Join The Crown As Margaret Thatcher

However, Anderson won’t be making an appearance on the show until its fourth season, where she will be going toe-to-toe with Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth as Britain’s first woman prime minister. Colman is set to take the mantle from Claire Foy and make her first appearance as the queen in The Crown’s upcoming third season this year; she will be joined by Tobias Menzies , who will be replacing Matt Smith as Prince Philip, Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.