Can You Be A Feminist & A Conservative? The Rise Of Women On The Right

Could it be the feminist movement itself that’s paved the way for this change? Julie agrees it’s likely. She adds that, while in the past, left- and right-wing brands of feminism might have looked different, today the gap may be closing. The main strand of feminism for women in the Conservative Party, says Julie, has traditionally meant standing up for women to perform their national duty and believing in the idea that no woman should be excluded from citizenship on the basis of their gender (in the first part of the 20th century, Lady Londonderry used this language, as did Thelma Cazalet-Keir, Mavis Tate, and Nancy Astor to some extent, Julie adds). However, today, the pay gap and childcare are cross-party issues, as is combating FGM. Having more women in parliament also seems important to women in parties on the left and the right (see the aforementioned Women2Win and campaigns like Momentum and 50:50 Parliament).