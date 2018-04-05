How To Live In A Big City, Save Money & Enrich Your Life

Hey guys, this is me and my new housemate Zeb-aka my new adopted granny. She told me on our first night together I could call her granny if i'd like, so I do. She is 81 years old, from Bangladesh and her full name is Zebunessa (ornament of the woman kind)-we laughed a lot about this, she does possess some ornamental properties I must admit. She likes bananas (boarder line addicted), drinking tea out of a bowl 50% of the time, talking to me about my valentines plans with my 'boyfriend' and being warm, she dislikes sour things, Trump (don't get her started), being cold and feeling old. I have been with her for a week today and honestly from the bottom of my heart I am so glad I found her. When I read on her profile "loves talking to people and only goes out when somebody takes her" I knew she was the one I needed to scoop up! I discovered her after my sister tagged me in a Facebook post about homesharing. I looked into it and through Novus Homeshare found Zeb. If you want to make your heart explode (the good way) please consider homesharing, it means the difference between the mundane day to day for them and a bit of spice in their life. This pic is us in Prezzo, I drove her there for lunch today and had a hella lotta pizza, we had a lovely time. Please try your best to make time for your parents, grandparents or friends who are old/alone/anyone who needs some company-it's so important to have someone around to wake up to in the morning, talk to you when you are lonely, step on your toes in the kitchen and force kisses on you when you're still half asleep. She.Is.The.Cutest. ???#novushomeshare #homeshare #respectyourelders #grannyzeb #prezzo #love
Not everyone [my age] will get this type of company.
It’s granny Zeb’s 82nd Birthday today. I gave her a book signed by Monty Don done through a wonderful friend and a lot of driving around the country. He is her gardening idol and slight crush so said she is over the moon and that his wife would be jealous! Watch out Sarah Don! ??❤️#grannyzeb #montydon #happybirthday
I'd definitely recommend it to anyone because it’s so fulfilling. It’s given me a lot of happiness and compassion.