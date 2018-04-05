How To Live In A Big City, Save Money & Enrich Your Life

They also take pleasure in talking about "deep, philosophical topics" like religion and spirituality, which Poppy says she has learned a lot about from Zebunessa, who is Muslim. "You’re good at teaching me about the world," Poppy tells Granny Zeb, who has inspirational quotes on her fridges and often spouts aphorisms around the house. "You often say, ‘It's nice to be important, but more important to be nice', and you always say, ‘Oh what a wonderful world’ when you look at something nice or when it's sunny." Zebunessa's ability to find happiness and appreciation in the little things, even when she is housebound most days, has rubbed off on the 25-year-old.