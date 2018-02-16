You Don't Need To Tell Me That A 26-Year-Old Can't Afford To Buy A House

This is something I'm all too familiar with as a 26-year-old "child" of low-income parents who rents a flat in London, but who is also friends – and went to university – with people at the opposite end of the spectrum. Among the few people I know who have already bought properties in the capital, not one has done it without complete or partial help from parents. One owns a multi-million pound house in a plush part of north-west London with a sibling around the corner in a similarly extortionate pad (the deposits paid, in full, by their parents and yet they charge their friends rent to pay off the mortgage); another's parents just paid their deposit on a lavish south-London flat by the Thames (again, with a sibling getting the same handout); while a few others have only been able to get a leg-up onto the ladder thanks to a hefty inheritance.