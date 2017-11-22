What The Budget Really Means For Wannabe First-Time House Buyers

If you've got a £50k deposit and are buying a flat worth £300k, then the stamp duty cut will save you a vast £20ish a month on your mortgage. So that's the housing crisis over, then.— Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) November 22, 2017
education can’t be free in case a rich person goes to university, and we can’t subsidise public transport in case a rich person takes a train. however, if you have tens of thousands of pounds spare for a deposit, here’s a £5k stamp duty tax cut— Jon Stone (@joncstone) November 22, 2017
Stamp duty change: helps young people already wealthy enough to be thinking about house buying. And helps boost house prices which were in danger of falling. Great news, but not really for poor young people.— Jonathan Haynes (@JonathanHaynes) November 22, 2017
Unaffordable house prices are the problem, not Stamp Duty. For most young people, the stamp duty cut will make little difference. But it will help the beneficiaries of the bank of mum and dad... #Budget2017— Tom Kibasi (@TomKibasi) November 22, 2017
IMPORTANT: OBR expects stamp duty cut for first-time buyers to INCREASE house prices...#budget2017 pic.twitter.com/wfGOhIT0z1— Ben Chu (@BenChu_) November 22, 2017