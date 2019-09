A film’s shelf life is no longer restricted to its theatrical run, awards season, or a brief window of press promotion. As The Ringer pointed out, the “Bird Box Effect,” is likely the future of film marketing. But if a film can enjoy a second wind by streaming to audiences at home, so too can the backlash against it. On the one hand, overall, it feels like a good thing. Memes have a democratizing effect on certain films that might otherwise feel inaccessible to most viewers, and give an entry point into the critical discussion to those who are too often excluded. On the other hand, the internet is fickle. What starts out as the best, funniest trend can just as easily morph into a multi-headed Hydra in an instant. The way we watch and discuss movies has been fundamentally altered — but whether it’s for better or for worse depends on which side of the blindfold you’re on.