Feig revealed that Lively’s wardrobe was styled after his own, but says it wasn’t his idea. The director told Entertainment Weekly Lively herself was behind the decision, saying, “Blake just looked over at me and I was wearing one of my three-piece suits like I always do, and she’s like, ‘I want to dress like you.’ And I was like ‘Okay, that’s funny,’ and she was like, ‘No, no. I really do.’”