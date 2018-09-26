We don’t take Lively seriously as an actress, not because she’s consistently proven that she’s a bad one, but rather because we just don’t give her that kind of consideration. I’m as guilty of that as anyone. Until A Simple Favor, I hadn’t really given her career a second thought. She was a celebrity with great hair who made headlines, and who sometimes starred in things that I forgot about the second she was done doing press for them. As, she was a constant fixture at fashion shows and shampoo ads. I didn’t actively dislike her, but I overlooked her. And that was my mistake.