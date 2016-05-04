If Jaws and Open Water didn't scare you out of the ocean forever, The Shallows might just be your tipping point. Warning: If you're already prone to anxiety spikes, I would recommend saving this trailer for another time or maybe just skipping it altogether.
Blake Lively plays someone with a normal lifespan in this movie, which she seems to spend trying to outmaneuver a giant shark. Her character has sought out some secluded surf spot in Australia that her guide mistakenly refers to as "paradise," when it is clearly a place where giant toothy fish come to munch on pretty blond women. Blake is giving us peak Blake, which is to say quintessential California: leggy, very tan, sun-kissed hair, you get the picture.
Honestly, as far as the shark-in-the-water movie canon goes, this actually looks pretty scary? And it may be the perfect Blake role. I'm oddly intrigued. Also: I'm officially abandoning any plans to learn to surf this summer in any body of water that might entail even a .01% chance of getting bitten by an ocean creature.
